Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Visvesvaraya Technological University announces PG programme in quantum computing

B.Tech graduates are eligible to enroll for M.Tech in quantum technology.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 01:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 01:42 IST
Visvesvaraya Technological UniversityPG programmes

Follow us on :

Follow Us