<p>Bengaluru: Considering the growing significance of quantum computing, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has announced a new postgraduate programme ‘MTech in quantum technology’ from the current academic year. The VTU has tied up with two main companies - QNu Labs and QPiA, for the new programme </p>.<p>According to Vice Chancellor of VTU Vidyashankar S, the companies will offer free internships to students who enroll for the course.</p>.<p>“VTU aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry to create employment opportunities for students,” the V-C said.</p>.<p>“Very few institutions in the country offer a course in quantum computing. We are considering launching this course at one of the regional offices - either in Bengaluru or Muddenahalli. We will finalise on the location soon,” added the V-C said.</p>.Visvesvaraya Technological University rolls out internship programme for aspiring lecturers.<p>“In the future, quantum will see significant growth. Many jobs will be created in this field, and we want our students to be able to seize those opportunities. That’s why we are launching this course,” Vidyashankar added. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Who is eligible?</p>.<p>B.Tech graduates are eligible to enroll for M.Tech in quantum technology. Preference will be given to those who have completed their degree in Electronics & Communication (EC), Computer Science (CS), or Information Technology (IS).</p>.<p>The university has signed agreements with QNu Labs and QPiA, both of which have expertise in quantum technologies. QPiA specialises in quantum computing, while QNu Labs has extensive knowledge in communication technologies.</p>.<p>Unlike regular M.Tech courses, this course will be taught by industry experts with specialisation in quantum technologies. After completing the course, the companies will offer internships to the students.</p>.<p>The two-year M.Tech course will include classroom learning in the first year and in the second year, students will receive hands-on training directly in a quantum lab.</p>.<p>“As companies are actively seeking professionals with expertise in quantum technologies, this course is considered essential,” says Ajit Padyan, special officer at VTU’s Bengaluru regional office.</p>