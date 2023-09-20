Woman gets admitted to hospital for 6 months to prevent miscarriage in Karnataka; delivers baby

In an effort to prevent miscarriage for the 5th time, a woman was advised by the doctors of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences hospital to stay in the hospital for six months. The woman has successfully given birth to a baby girl.
Jayalakshmi, wife of Madesh of Taggahalli in Mandya taluk is the woman. She gave birth to a baby girl on September 6. Both mother and child are healthy, according to sources.
Jayalakshmi and Madesh were married seven years ago. Jayalakshmi had undergone miscarriages four times before.
When she was pregnant for the fifth time, the doctors of the hospital advised her to stay in the hospital for the rest of her pregnancy for a safe delivery.
She got admitted to the hospital on March 10 and was under the care of gynecologist Dr Manohar and team, with the support of hospital director Dr B J Mahendra, Medical Superintendent Dr Sridhar and was provided treatment totally free of cost.
Madesh said, “Dr Manohar has given us a new meaning to our life, by helping us.”
Dr B J Mahendra said, “As Jayalakshmi needed constant care to prevent another miscarriage, we advised the hospital stay. We are happy that both mother and the newborn are healthy.”