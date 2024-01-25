Kerala court sentences man to cumulative 150 yrs for raping minor daughter

Malappuram (Kerala): A Kerala court on Thursday convicted and sentenced a 42-year-old man to a cumulative punishment of 150 years for repeatedly raping his minor daughter, born to one of his three wives, at his home near here.

Perinthalmanna Fast Track Special Court-II judge Sini S R convicted and sentenced the man to varying punishments, under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act, for a total of 150 years.

However, as the sentences have to be served concurrently and the highest of the jail terms given to the man was 40 years, he will be serving 40 years in prison, according to the order uploaded on the court website.

The court sentenced him to 30 years for the offence under section 376(3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) of the IPC and 30 years for the offence under section 4(2) (penetrative sexual assault on a child below sixteen years of age) of the POCSO Act.