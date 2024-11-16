Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Digital arrest: Scammer posing as Mumbai police officer accidently calls Thrissur City Police

The incident of 'digital arrest' took place in Kerala, where the Thrissur City Police caught the man who claimed to be from Mumbai Police team.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 11:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 11:28 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeThrissurcybercrimeTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us