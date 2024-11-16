Digital arrest: Scammer posing as Mumbai police officer accidently calls Thrissur City Police

<p>A man posing as a police officer tried to extort money from the victim, later realising that the person on the other end happened to be a real police officer.</p><p>The incident of 'digital arrest' took place in Kerala, where the Thrissur City Police caught the man who claimed to be from Mumbai Police team.</p><p>The scammer called the victim, unaware of his identity, he started using his tactics and asked for money.</p><p>The officer who soon realised that it was a scam call and got alert and engaged the scammer on the call and later revealed his identity.</p><p>The Thrissur City Police posted a clip of the incident on their official Instagram account where the scammer via video call can be seen dressed as an officer with setting looking like a police station.</p>.<p>The call was directly connected to the Thrissur Cyber Cell where the police officer kept his camera turned off. </p><p>"My camera isn't working properly sir," the officer told the scammer.</p><p>Soon after, the police officer turned on his camera and told the scammer to leave what he is doing and that his location has been traced by them.</p><p>"Yeh chod do bhai, we have traced your location," the officer said as the scammer got caught.</p>