Left govt passing bills in state assembly in 'Modi style': Congress-led UDF

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF on Tuesday accused the Left government of passing bills in the House in the "Narendra Modi style" by choosing not to hold any discussions with the opposition.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan, during the house proceedings in the afternoon, lodged a protest with the Speaker regarding the passing of the Kerala Municipality (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Kerala Panchayat Raj (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 on Monday without any discussion in the house.

Satheesan said that according to the agenda of the house for June 10, the two bills were to be sent to the relevant subject committees.

However, while the opposition was protesting in the well of the house with regard to its demand to register a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act into the allegations with regard to the "amendment" of the state's liquor policy, the two bills were passed by the assembly, he said.