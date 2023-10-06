Pressure mounts on Kerala government to decide on long pending demand for caste census

With the Bihar government releasing caste survey data, the CPM government in Kerala is under pressure to take a decision on the long-pending demand for caste census as well as socio-economic caste census.

The Kerala government has been delaying a decision on the demand by some sections of upper castes for conducting a socio-economic caste census for revising the OBC list for reservation, even as the petitioners have sought contempt procedures by the Supreme COurt and the Kerala High Court.

Representatives of many minority outfits that took part in a sitting of Kerala State Commission for Minorities in Thiruvananthapuram the other day reiterated their demand for conducting caste census.

The commission member Saifuddin Haji told DH that it was not only forums representing the Muslim community, but other minority communities have also stressed the need for a caste census.