Saffron farming boosts tourism at 'Kashmir of the south' in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: As saffron bloomed, the picturesque Kanthalloor near Munnar hill station in Kerala, popularly known as the 'Kashmir of the south', is drawing more tourists.



Already, a host of fruits like apple, orange, blackberry and strawberry are being cultivated in the region that boasts of a climate similar to Kashmir. Hence the region has been emerging as a hotspot of farm tourism.



With saffron also being grown successfully in the region — a recent development — Kanthalloor has received more tourist interest. Kanthalloor recently won the 'gold award' from the Centre for best rural tourism project, which also gave a boost to the high-range village's tourism potential.



"Earlier mostly people who come to Munnar only used to come to Kanthalloor, which is around 50 kilometres away. But these days many tourists, mostly from within India, are coming to visit Kanthalloor alone," Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission coordinator Rupesk Kumar K told DH, adding that there is a considerable increase in the tourist flow during this Christmas-New Year season.