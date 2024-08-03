'Leadership through sport' to train students in Australia

Hyderabad: Amidst the drastic changes in today's lifestyle, an Australian company, Hop On Kangaroo, has embarked on an innovative initiative called "Leadership Through Sport" to help students stay mentally and physically strong.

In a partnership with the world-renowned Real Madrid Sports Club, Carlos Alcaraz Club, Cricket Victoria, and Melbourne University, Indian students will receive training in Australia for 15 days.

Hop On Kangaroo founder Harish Bisam said that this initiative would instill a positive mindset in children. The programme spanning for 15 days includes a sports tourism programme, a training class with professors from Melbourne University, another training class with Cricket Victoria, and a get-together between Indian and Australian students.

“Participating students will receive certificates. Certificates from Real Madrid Club, Carlos Alcaraz, Cricket Victoria, and Melbourne University will be a significant recognition and a memorable part of their lives. It is challenging for children to get individual training from all these prestigious institutions. However, to support students' dreams, we will introduce each institution to the students and give them a chance to play for a day,” said Harish Bisam at a meeting held in Hyderabad.

The "Leadership Through Sport" concept provides a unique opportunity. It is an innovative idea for students to learn leadership skills, resilience, and focus, he added. This programme also works as a 15-day digital detox. He added that interested students can register by emailing registrations@hokangaroo.com.au or visiting https://www.hokangaroo.com.au.