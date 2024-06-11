Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bhagwat is 'fatherly figure' for us, says BJP leader Patil

"Since I was travelling for the last three days, I did not get a chance to listen to what he said. Different inferences are being made out of some statements. However, Mohanji is a fatherly figure (palak) for us and if something has happened in the home, he has a right to speak. So in his role as a father figure, if he has said something, that is his right," he said while talking to reporters in Kolhapur.

Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees in Nagpur on Monday, Bhagwat had said political parties and leaders bad-mouthing each other are not taking into account that these may cause rifts among communities. He had lamented that even the RSS was being dragged into it without any reason. There are always two sides in an election but there should be dignity about not resorting to lies to win, the RSS chief had asserted in his first speech after the Lok Sabha poll results.

Asked about Lok Sabha poll results, Cabinet minister Patil said the BJP is going to do an analysis of its performance at the national level and also at the state-level in Maharashtra, where the saffron party won just nine seats, down from 23 in 2019.

"As we follow the practice to rectify things post such analysis, we could come all the way from 2 seats in Parliament in 1984 to 303 in 2019. Though this time, we got less seats compared to 2019, it does not mean everything is over," he said.

Asked about BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde's name doing the round among probables for the next party president, Patil said Tawde is an accomplished personality. "Several options are being discussed about him and whatever position he gets, he will become a big leader and I will be very happy," he said.