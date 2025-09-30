Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Teenage girl throws her newborn daughter from first floor of MP hospital; baby survives

It seems the unmarried girl decided to get rid of the baby out of social stigma, police said.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 18:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 18:38 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradeshnewborn

Follow us on :

Follow Us