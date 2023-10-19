Cong says pollution rising in Mumbai; demands implementation of MVA 'action plan', audit of MMR projects costs

"To solve the traffic congestion crisis, the MVA had emphasised on launching multiple projects including the Goregaon-Mulund link road, Dahisar-Bhayandar elevated corridor, Vikhroli railway flyover, and coastal road, besides concretisation of more roads. However, since the current government came to power, these projects have been stalled as they don't seem to have time for important things. They are busy poaching and breaking other parties," Gaikwad claimed.