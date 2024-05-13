Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai train services disrupted: Signal failure affects Central Railway line

Suburban services on all the railway lines in Thane failed because of some technical reasons at 9.16 am, said a central railway spokesperson
PTI
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 05:40 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 05:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Local train services on the Central Railway's main corridor here were disrupted due to signal failure in neighbouring Thane on Monday morning, officials said.

A Central Railway spokesperson said suburban services on all the railway lines in Thane failed because of some technical reasons at 9.16 am.

"Due to the signal failure at Thane on all lines, services between Kalyan (in Thane) and Kurla (in Mumbai) are affected," the spokesperson said.

The problem led to bunching of trains on both the sides of Thane station, as per commuters.

Various stations on the route witnessed huge crowds of office-goers waiting for trains in the morning rush hours.

The signalling system was restored at 10.15 am and services on all the lines were resumed, the CR spokesperson said.

The Central Railway's suburban network on the main corridor is spread from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai to Kalyan (in Thane district) and Khopoli (in Raigad).

Lakhs of commuters travel on the suburban corridors every day.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2024, 05:40 IST
India NewsIndian RailwaysMumbaiThaneChhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT