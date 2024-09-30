Toy train 'Van Rani' to start running again in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park

<p>Mumbai: 'Van Rani', the iconic toy train of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the green lung of Mumbai, would start running again. </p><p>The yellow-coloured jungle-themed Van Rani (Queen of the Forest) passes through the 5.5 sq km recreation zone in a small stretch of the SGNP and was hugely popular among the tourists.</p><p>In May 2021, when the Tauktae cyclone passed by Mumbai, the tracks were badly damaged. </p><p>After that the Maharashtra Forest Department finalised a proposal to replace the mini train, which earlier ran on diesel, with a battery train at a cost of Rs 40 crore.</p>.Sanjay Gandhi National Park gives a lot to Mumbai.<p>The restoration work has started, and new tracks would be laid. The entire work is expected to be completed by the mid-2025.</p><p>The train, which runs on a 2.7 km-long stretch, also goes through an artificial tunnel. </p><p>The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) will help in the restoration works.</p><p>This area where it runs also features a mini zoo, where visitors can observe animals and birds and vegetation. </p><p>It is also a popular photography and selfie location. </p>