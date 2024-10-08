Home
UNESCO team visits Raigad Fort in Maharashtra

The team also met Yuvraj Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati of Kolhapur, the 13th descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Mrityunjay Bose
08 October 2024

Published 08 October 2024, 01:44 IST
