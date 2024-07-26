Mamata Banerjee threatens to walk out from NITI Aayog meeting over 'discriminatory budget'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed on Friday that she would participate in the central think-tank NITI Aayog meeting scheduled on July 27 in Delhi, clearing the air over the speculated uncertainty on whether she, too, would skip the meet like most other CMs of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

Addressing reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for Delhi, Banerjee said she would join the meeting and register her protest against a 'discriminatory budget' and the 'conspiracy to divide Bengal and other opposition-ruled states'.