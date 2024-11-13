Home
Centre rushes 20 more CAPF companies to Manipur after fresh violence

Sources said out of the 20 fresh CAPFs companies ordered to be rushed to Manipur include 15 from the CRPF and five from the BSF.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 07:09 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 07:09 IST
India NewsManipurCAPF

