Manpower increased, civilian movement restricted along Indo-Bangladesh border in Bengal, Northeast: BSF

Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday said manpower was increased while movement of civilians along the India-Bangladesh borders in Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura was restricted to prevent possible influx in view of the unrest in the neighbouring country.

Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura government also asked the security forces and the districts bordering Bangladesh to issue high alert to tackle any repercussion of the violence in Bangladesh.

"Extensive operations are underway along the entire border to prevent illegal entry and smuggling activities. The situation across the international border is being closely monitored to address any unforeseen circumstances. Senior officers and commandants have been deployed at the border and instructed to remain on mission mode," BSF, Meghalaya Frontier said in a statement on Tuesday.