Manpower increased, civilian movement restricted along Indo-Bangladesh border in Bengal, Northeast: BSF

Guwahati: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday said manpower was increased while movement of civilians along the India-Bangladesh borders in Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura was restricted to prevent possible influx in view of the unrest in the neighbouring country.
Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura government also asked the security forces and the districts bordering Bangladesh to issue high alert to tackle any repercussion of the violence in Bangladesh.
"Extensive operations are underway along the entire border to prevent illegal entry and smuggling activities. The situation across the international border is being closely monitored to address any unforeseen circumstances. Senior officers and commandants have been deployed at the border and instructed to remain on mission mode," BSF, Meghalaya Frontier said in a statement on Tuesday.
Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram shares 4,096km long border with Bangladesh. The vigil along the border was increased after Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina stepped down and the military took over power on Monday.
This triggered fear of influx into Northeast, similar to what the region had witnessed after the military took over the reign in Myanmar in 2021. More than 35,000 "refugees" and "pro-democracy protesters" including MPs and ministers from Myanmar have been taking shelters in Mizoram since Aung San Suu Kyi-led elected government was toppled by the military. The influx of Chin-Kuki migrants was cited as one of the reasons of the Meitei-Kuki conflict in Manipur.
Several organisations representing the indigenous communities in the Northeast on Monday urged the Centre to prevent influx as the infiltration since 1971 already posed a threat to their identity and culture. Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday also assured to prevent influx from Bangladesh.
The Guwahati Frontier of BSF, which guards the 409-km stretch of the border in Bengal and Assam, said 11 battalions and one water wing was gaurding the section and all were put on high alert. "Surveillance at all Land Custom Stations has also been intensified," It said.
"Intelligence operations have been enhanced to provide real time information, ensuring any emerging threats are swiftly identified and neutralized," It further said.
Tripura CM Manik Saha and his Assam counterparts Himanta Biswa Sarma held separate meetings on Tuesday to take stock of the situation and the security arrangements made along the border.
