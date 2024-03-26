Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress candidate files nomination for Nagaland constituency

"In every election, they have been making commitments without any solution to the Naga problem and so for how long we should allow them to fool the Nagas," he said while calling upon the people of the state to seize the opportunity to consciously exercise their franchise in the ensuing elections and oust the BJP government from the Centre, which has been playing with the sentiments of the people.

Jamir asserted that the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi is very serious about solving the Naga Political Issue and the problems of ENPO.