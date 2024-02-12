Parliament panel suggests elevating highways to lower accidents

"The Committee feels that the Ministry/NHAI should work on controlling access to National Highways to the extent possible since doing so allows vehicles to travel at faster speeds, with lesser chances of accidents as merging traffic is controlled at entry points. The Committee recommends that the Ministry may examine the feasibility of raising the height of National Highways to generally control uncontrolled free access to the NHs. The Committee feels that this could lower the incidents of stray cattle/wildlife roaming on the NHs as well," the panel in its report tabled in Parliament said.