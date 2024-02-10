Parliamentary panel suggests National Medical Commission to study best practices in other countries

New Delhi: A parliamentary committee has recommended that the National Medical Commission (NMC) should undertake a comparative study of the best practices of its parallel organisation in various countries.

Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health in its report "Quality of Medical Education in India" presented in Rajya Sabha on Friday said that this measure can help NMC to usher in best practices followed around the world and help in making it an institution par excellence.

It said countries across the world have adopted the Flexner model, changing it suitably whenever required.

On scrutiny of various governing authorities for medical education across countries such as the USA, the UK and China, the committee has observed that NMC meets international professional standards in medical education.

It has further observed that barring a few countries at the global level, the shortage of doctors at present or for the future seems to be an all-pervading problem.

"The developed countries are able to meet this shortfall by serving as attractive destinations for medical graduates from developing countries and by easing the process for the practice of medicine by the international medical graduates," it said.