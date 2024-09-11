Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi participates in Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachud's residence

The prime minister wore traditional Maharashtrian attire as he joined the celebrations at the CJI's residence.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 17:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in Ganpati Puja at CJI D Y Chandrachud's residence here.

In a video, Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das were seen welcoming Modi at their house.

Modi is then seen participating in the puja at their residence.

The prime minister wore traditional Maharashtrian attire as he joined the celebrations at the CJI's residence.

"Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health," Modi said in a post on X along with a photograph of him participating in the puja at the CJI's residence.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2024, 17:22 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiD Y Chandrachud

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT