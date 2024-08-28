PMJDY integrates poor into economic mainstream, plays key role in development of marginalised: FM Sitharaman

In her message on the 10th anniversary of PMJDY, Sitharaman said, "universal and affordable access to formal banking services is essential for achieving financial inclusion and empowerment. It integrates the poor into the economic mainstream and plays a crucial role in the development of marginalised communities." By providing universal, affordable, and formal financial services including bank accounts, small savings schemes, insurance, and credit to the previously unbanked, PM Jan Dhan Yojana has transformed the banking and financial landscape of the country over the last decade, she said.