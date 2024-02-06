JOIN US
india punjab

Speeding car mows down four, leaves one dead in Punjab's Ludhiana

The incident took place on Pakhowal road on Monday night when two cars were racing and the driver of one of the vehicles lost control and mowed down four people sitting near a roadside shop, police said.
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 10:43 IST

Ludhiana: A speeding car mowed down four people, leaving one dead and three others seriously injured, near Threeke village of this district, police on Tuesday said.

The incident took place on Pakhowal road on Monday night when two cars were racing and the driver of one of the vehicles lost control and mowed down four people sitting near a roadside shop, they said.

All were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

(Published 06 February 2024, 10:43 IST)
