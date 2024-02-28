JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

165 RAS, 3 IAS, 3 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

The Department of Personnel issued separate orders in this regard late Tuesday night.
Last Updated 28 February 2024, 10:45 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has transferred three Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, according to official orders.

Along with this, 165 officers of Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) have also been changed.

The Department of Personnel issued separate orders in this regard late Tuesday night.

The IAS who have been transferred are Muhammad Junaid, Rahul Jain and Dhaigude Snehal whereas IPS Jai Yadav, Monica Sain and Rajendra Kumar Meena have been transferred.

Also, 165 RAS officers have been transferred, which includes RAS of Additional District Collector and Subdivision Officer level.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 February 2024, 10:45 IST)
India NewsRajasthan

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT