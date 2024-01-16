World amazed by speed at which India progressing: Vice President Dhankhar

Addressing the MLAs, the vice president further said, 'Your contribution in this is huge. It is the contribution of the leadership, policies and also the common man. There are more challenges before you. The world is amazed at the speed at which India is progressing. The world could not imagine whether India could ever become like this.'

Dhankhar said, 'We never thought that India's infrastructure and technological development would be of this level. This is the result of the blood and sweat of every Indian. It is because of the policies and spirit of dedication. The most important duty of the legislature is to keep both the executive and the judiciary in the right perspective.' He said that the House must keep the executive in the dock and show the right path to the executive as per the rules.