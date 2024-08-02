Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea challenging guidelines debarring blood donation by transgenders

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Union government, NACO, on a plea, challenging the constitutional validity of Blood Donor rules of 2017, which permanently restrained transgender persons, female sex workers and LGBTQI persons from donating blood.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra sought a response from the Centre and the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) and National Aids Control Organisation (NACO), on the petition filed by Sharif D Rangnekar, who claimed to be gay.

Rangnekar, the director of Rainbow Literature Festival contended that a blanket prohibition is a violation of the right to equality, dignity and life protected under Articles 14, 15, 17 and 21 of the Constitution.

"Such guidelines violate the right to live with dignity, and do not afford full membership of living in a society to LGBTQ+ community and thus, reduces them to second class citizenship," he stated.

The petitioner claimed the guidelines are based on a highly prejudicial and presumptive view taken with regard to gay men in the 1980s in the United States of America.