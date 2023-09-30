Home
Eight die as tourist bus falls into gorge in Nilgiris

Last Updated 30 September 2023, 17:07 IST

At least eight tourists, including three women and a teenager, died on Saturday evening when the bus in which they were travelling fell into a gorge while returning to Mettupalayam from Ooty in Nilgiris district. 

The tourist bus was on its way to Tenkasi from where the deceased hailed, police sources said. “The bus fell into a gorge near Parliyaru in Coonoor in the Nilgiris district,” a senior police officer said. 

Among the deceased, six were identified as Mupudathi, Murugesan, Ilango, Devikala, Kousalya, and Nithin, while the identity of other two is being ascertained. At least a dozen people have been rushed to various hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and Governor R N Ravi extended their condolences to the deceased. Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the dead and deputed Tourism Minister K Ramachandran to oversee the relief activities.

