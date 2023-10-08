Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Tanzanian President Hassan begins 4-day India visit

Hassan will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday morning and thereafter, she will hold a detailed bilateral dialogue with Modi.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 15:44 IST

Follow Us

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday began a four-day visit to India with an aim to bolster bilateral relations.

The presidential visit from Tanzania to India is taking place after a span of more than eight years.

On Monday, Hassan is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Giving a fresh impetus to India-Tanzania ties. President @SuluhuSamia of Tanzania arrives on a State Visit to India. This is her first visit to India since the assumption of the office of President," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on X after Hassan's arrival.

The Tanzanian president will also participate in a business and investment forum in Delhi on October 10.

Hassan will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday morning and thereafter, she will hold a detailed bilateral dialogue with Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 October 2023, 15:44 IST)
India NewsTanzania

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT