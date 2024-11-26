Home
india

Total foreign tourist arrivals stood at 9.52 million in 2023: Govt

In a written response in the Lok Sabha, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also said that in 2023, the total foreign tourist arrivals stood at 9.52 million.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 20:31 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 20:31 IST
India NewsTourism

