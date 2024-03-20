Ukraine’s Kuleba to visit India for advancing Kyiv peace plan

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit India this month — the first high level visit since the Russian invasion — as Kyiv seeks allies for its peace initiative, according to people familiar with the matter.

Kuleba will be meeting S Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, during his visit scheduled for end of this month, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is not public. The ministers had spoken over phone in January about the ongoing conflict.