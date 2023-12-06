Babri Masjid demoltion anniversary: Members of right-wing groups detained for marching on Shahi Idgah

Mathura: Police detained about a dozen members of right-wing groups when they tried to march towards Shahi Idgah here, which they claim to be Shri Krishna's birthplace, on the 31st anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sailesh Kumar Pandey said, “Prohibitory orders are in place across the city; some people who tried to violate it were detained for a few hours to ensure law and order."

Additional police forces were also deployed across the city to avoid any untoward incident on the day.

Several right-wing groups had earlier announced to organise various programmes in Mathura on the occasion but the programmes were cancelled following the intervention of the local administration.