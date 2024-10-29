Home
Former IPS officer DK Panda lodges complaint alleging Rs 381 crore cheating, criminal threat

Citing terror links, Panda has also demanded that the investigation be carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or National Investigation Agency (NIA).
PTI
29 October 2024

29 October 2024
