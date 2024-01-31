JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Man mauled to death by tiger in UP's Pilibhit

Last Updated 30 January 2024, 21:31 IST

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): A 40-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

Gangaram Yadav, a resident of Jamuniya Khas village in the Madhautanda police station area of the district, had gone missing on Monday and his half-eaten body was found in a sugarcane field on Tuesday, Naveen Khandelwal, the deputy director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, said.

Khandelwal said the movement of the tiger has been tracked in the Mathna beat of the Mala range of the forest.

(Published 30 January 2024, 21:31 IST)
