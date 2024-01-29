Nitish Kumar's decision to join NDA correct, taken for Bihar's development: Ramdas Athawale

"In the recently held assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana, the Congress contested alone, and now, its INDIA bloc partners have announced to contest elections alone. Their decision is appropriate as why should they give seats to the Congress where it has no strength," Athawale said.

On Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's remark that the BJP has restricted a would-be prime minister (Nitish Kumar) to the post of chief minister, Athawale said, "The INDIA bloc will not get a chance to make a prime minister. They are not going to get that many (Lok Sabha) seats."

The Yadav-led SP is also a member of the INDIA bloc.