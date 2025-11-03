Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

WATCH | Wedding in UP turns chaotic as guests fight over ‘chicken fry’; 15 injured

Reports said that the wedding was solemnised in the presence of the police and senior Muslim clerics.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 11:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 11:30 IST
Viral videoTrendingchickenfight

Follow us on :

Follow Us