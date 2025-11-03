<p>Lucknow: In a dramatic incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, a wedding feast turned into a battleground as the guests from the bride and groom sides traded blows with each other allegedly over chicken fry.</p><p>At least 15 people from both sides were reportedly injured in the fight. The cops, who were called in when the issue intensified, had a tough time in settling down the chaos and restoring normalcy. </p><p>Some of the injured had to be admitted to hospital.</p>.<p>The incident happened at Teebri village in the district during a wedding on Sunday. The matter came to light after videos of the fight went viral on social media.</p><p>The fight is believed to have erupted when some guests from the groom’s side complained that they were being served ‘too less’ chicken fry.</p>.Youth killed during fight at wedding in Uttar Pradesh over 'pedestal fan'.<p>Apparently irked over the complaint, those, looking after the arrangements, started serving plates completely full of chicken fry, which triggered a sharp reaction from the groom’s side.</p><p>As they objected, a few youths from both sides got engaged in a verbal duel which soon turned into scuffles and then a fight. Broken plates and chairs and littered food items bore testimony to the incident.</p><p>The police were called in to settle the fight.</p><p>Reports said that the wedding was solemnised in the presence of the police and senior Muslim clerics.</p>