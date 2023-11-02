JOIN US
uttarakhand

One killed as oak tree falls on roadside kiosk in Uttarakhand

The incident occurred at around 3 am when a dried out oak tree fell on the roadside kiosk which served tea and snacks, Rudraprayag district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 09:45 IST

Rudraprayag: A man was killed while his son was injured early Thursday when a tree fell on their roadside kiosk on the trek route to Kedarnath in the district.

The incident occurred at around 3 am when a dried out oak tree fell on the roadside kiosk which served tea and snacks, Rudraprayag district disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

The kiosk stood near Chhauri stream on the Gaurikund-Kedarnath trek route, he said.

Kiosk owner Buddhi Lal (58) died on the spot while his 24-year-old son Dipak Lal was injured in the incident.

State Disaster Response Force and Yatra Management Force personnel pulled the body of the shop owner from the rubble and admitted his son to a hospital, Rajwar said.

(Published 02 November 2023, 09:45 IST)
