VP Jagdeep Dhankhar condemns TMC MP's mimicking act, says 'Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, my community'

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Wednesday said he will not tolerate any insult to Parliament and the post of vice president while expressing deep anguish over a TMC MP mimicking him in the parliament complex and a Congress MP recording the act.

In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman said the act of mimicking him and its videography has caused an 'insult' to the honour of the post of the vice president, the farmers and his own community.

When the House met at 11.45 am after the third adjournment, Dhankhar expressed his anguish over Tuesday's incident and asked the Congress party, including Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, to ponder over it.