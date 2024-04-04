Bengal Education Minister trying to spoil my relation with CM Mamata Banerjee: Guv Bose

Kolkata: Days after Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu labelled him as 'insane' amid discussions on the operational confusion in state-run universities, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday said such remarks came after he had already endorsed names for interim vice-chancellors, as proposed by the minister.

The governor said that Basu's allegations was an attempt to tarnish his relationship with his constitutional colleague, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Minister Shri Bratya Basu has called Governor 'insane' and suffering from Alzheimer. This is at a time when as desired by the HCM, HG has accepted all the 4 names suggested by the Minister for appointment as interim VCs of the vacant universities,"the Raj Bhavan posted on X.