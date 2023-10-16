Home
west bengal

Egg chicken rolls, mutton 'kosha' among Bengali food for passengers during Durga Puja on Air India flights

The Bengali menu will be available from October 21 to 23.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 18:26 IST

Kolkata: Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday said passengers flying out of Kolkata during the upcoming Durga Puja will be served Bengali cuisine specially curated for the festival.

The Bengali menu will be available from October 21 to 23.

“Guests will be offered delicacies like egg chicken rolls, mutton kasha (mutton in thick gravy), fish kabiraji (friend fish with egg coating) and koraishutir kachori (pea kachori), among other items,” the airline said in a release.

Popular Bengali desserts will also be a part of the platter, it said. Meanwhile, Akasa Air said it has introduced Dussehra special meals that will be available throughout October across its network.

(Published 16 October 2023, 18:26 IST)
