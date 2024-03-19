JOIN US
Homeindiawest bengal

EC appoints Sanjay Mukherjee as new DGP of West Bengal

Last Updated 19 March 2024, 08:52 IST

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Tuesday removed Vivek Sahay as West Bengal DGP, less than 24 hours after naming him for the post, and directed the state government to appoint Sanjay Mukherjee in his place.

Sahay's appointment was based on his seniority, but since he is scheduled to superannuate in the final week of May before the Lok Sabha elections conclude, the poll panel named Mukherjee as the DGP, a senior official said.

Mukherjee, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was the second person on the list of the three officers recommended by the West Bengal government for the post of DGP to the EC.

The poll panel directed the state to ensure immediate compliance and confirm the appointment by 5 pm on Tuesday.

(Published 19 March 2024, 08:52 IST)
India NewsWest BengalElection Commission

