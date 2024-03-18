Vivek Sahay named new DGP of West Bengal

Kolkata: Following the instruction of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the West Bengal government on Monday appointed Vivek Sahay as the new DGP of the state, according to sources.

The appointment was made within hours after the poll panel removed Rajeev Kumar as the director general of police (DGP).

Sahay, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was the Director General and Commandant General (Home Guards).