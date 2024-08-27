March to state secretariat won't inconvenience UGC-NET candidates in West Bengal, claims Chatra Samaj

Kolkata: The march to state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday would not inconvenience candidates of UGC-NET as the examination would be held in two shifts, organiser Chatra Samaj claimed.
The UGC-NET, which is used to determine eligibility for appointment as assistant professors in colleges and universities as well as junior research fellowship (JRF), will be held in two sessions -- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Chatra Samaj spokesperson Sayan Lahiri said, "Our non-violent democratic protest will not affect the candidates. Since the exams will be held in two sessions, the candidates will hopefully not face any difficulty if they appear in the first session." He said the exams will also be held on August 28, the foundation day of TMC's students' wing.
"Have you asked TMC and its students' wing if they will not hold any programme on that day because of the exams?" he asked reporters.
In a post on X, the Kolkata Police said, "We have ensured adequate police presence on the roads so that no UGC-NET candidate has difficulty reaching their examination centre. In case of any emergency, candidates are requested to seek help from the nearest police personnel, or contact the nearest police station."
Chatra Samaj, a recently-formed students' group, called for the march to the state secretariat or 'Nabanna Abhijan', seeking justice for the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar hospital and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Published 26 August 2024, 20:00 IST