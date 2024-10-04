Home
West Bengal junior doctors continue 'cease work', hold meeting to decide next step

The junior doctors renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack on medics by a patient's family at the state-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital the previous week.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 04:24 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 04:24 IST
India NewsWest BengalCrimes against womenKolkata

