Western Naval Command team unfurls naval ensign atop Mount Bhagirathi-II

A team from the Mumbai-based Western Naval Command, the Indian Navy's strong arm, successfully reached and unfurled the Naval ensign atop Mount Bhagirathi-II peak in the Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand.

The four team members who reached the summit on September 30th included Lt Cdr Prakhar Gour, WD Singh, MCPO AOF II, Jaivir Yadav, MCAA-II, and Ravindar, JWO, as stated in a WNC press release.

The team braved extreme weather conditions and tackled daunting terrain, reinforcing the spirit of adventure.

The team also paid a tribute to the naval mountaineers who lost their lives two years ago on October 1, 2021, while attempting to reach the summit of Mount Trishul.

The mountaineering expedition to Mount Bhagirathi-II (6,512 m/21,365 ft) was launched by Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Chief of Staff, WNC, from Headquarters WNC on September 12th.

The team, consisting of 15 members, led by Commander Kokila Sajwan, reached Gangotri on September 16th and trekked through Nandavan Base Camp, Advanced Base Camp, and Camp 1 to reach the Summit camp on September 29th.