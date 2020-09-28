Acid attackers to face up to 20-year jail term in Nepal

Acid attackers to face up to 20-year jail term in Nepal

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 28 2020, 20:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 20:20 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Nepal government on Monday introduced a law with a provision of a jail sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of Rs 10 million for the perpetrators of acid attacks, an official said.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari issued an ordinance to regulate the sale and use of acids and other harmful chemicals.

The ordinance was adopted to introduce severe punishments for acid attacks, which are on the rise in the country.

The new law has a provision of a jail sentence up to 20 years and a fine of Rs 10 million for the acid attacker, the official said.

It also has a provision that requires to acquire licence for sale and distribution of acid, the official said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nepal
Acid attack

What's Brewing

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

Brain-eating amoeba found in Texas City’s water supply

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

An insensitive take on IPL’s weight-y issues

An insensitive take on IPL’s weight-y issues

Saudi Arabia will host women's golf for first time ever

Saudi Arabia will host women's golf for first time ever

 