Algeria hunting season returns after quarter-century ban

Algeria hunting season returns after 25-year ban

AFP
AFP, Algiers,
  • Sep 13 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 22:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Curbs on hunting are to be lifted in Algeria from Tuesday after a ban of more 25 years first imposed during its bloody civil war of the 1990s.

The hunting season will run until February 15, said Agriculture Minister Abdelhamid Hamdani, quoted by national news agency APS.

Hunting was banned and farmers' rifles confiscated to prevent them falling the hands of Islamist militants during the war.

But wild boar hunting, for which Algeria is a destination for shooting holidays, was authorised in 2014, to combat the large increase in their numbers due to the ban.

 

Algeria
hunting
Africa

