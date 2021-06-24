Australian twins build world's smallest mobile nightclub

Twins from Australia have built the world’s smallest mobile nightclub, measuring only 1.88 metres high, breaking the previous Guinness World Record.

This one-of-a-kind nightclub manages to accommodate seven people at a time. The 'Doof Shed' has given people an opportunity to relive their pre-pandemic days, while maintaining all Covid protocol to avoid crowds.

This creative idea was made into reality by the Labrakis twins -- Harry Nathan and Boonie from Sydney, Australia. The 'Doof Shed' measures 1.53m x 0.74m x 1.88m. Previously, the record was held by Club 28 from the UK, which was 2.01 metres high.

"Nightclubs for me are all about the doof, that’s why I named it the Doof Shed. When people enter the ballot, they can choose whose show they’d like to attend. You can bring your friends to my set too… our current record is seven people!” Evangelos ‘Boonie’ Labrakis told Guinness World Records.

To enjoy this unique experience, people can register via ballot on doofshed.com. The 'Doof Shed' has everything that a party lover would need. Its "Full Send" button can revamp the entire place into a proper disco with a smoke machine, strobe, flashing lights and lasers.

While this mobile disco gives the top-notch experience of a nightclub to people, it has however been built by the twins using repurposed corrugated metal shed with the help of their father.