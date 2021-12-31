Britain approves Pfizer's antiviral Covid-19 pill

Britain approves Pfizer's antiviral Covid-19 pill

Based on data, the pill, Paxlovid, is most effective when taken during the early stages of Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 31 2021, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 18:35 ist

Britain has approved Pfizer's Covid-19 pill for patients over the age of 18 years who have mild to moderate infection and are at high risk of their illness worsening.

The approval comes as the country scrambles to build its defences amid a record hit daily record of new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, government data showed a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Based on data, the pill, Paxlovid, is most effective when taken during the early stages of Covid-19, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Friday, recommending that the drug be used within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Also Read | No science behind night curfews in India: WHO's Swaminathan 

Pfizer this month said Paxlovid showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of Covid-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously. This means it can be administered outside a hospital setting," MHRA chief June Raine said in a statement.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pfizer-BioNTech
Coronavirus
Britain
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19

What's Brewing

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

India aimed to reshape regional power balance in 2021

India aimed to reshape regional power balance in 2021

Mumbai Police is advising citizens to sleep on NYE

Mumbai Police is advising citizens to sleep on NYE

 