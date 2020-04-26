China says all coronavirus patients in Wuhan discharged

China says all coronavirus patients in Wuhan have now been discharged

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 26 2020, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 14:50 ist
A man wearing a face mask amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus drives his motorbike along a street in Wuhan (AFP photo)

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the global coronavirus pandemic began, now has no remaining cases in its hospitals, a health official told reporters on Sunday.

"The latest news is that by April 26, the number of new coronavirus patients in Wuhan was at zero, thanks to the joint efforts of Wuhan and medical staff from around the country," National Health Commission spokesman Mi Feng said at a briefing.

The city had reported 46,452 cases, 56% of the national total. It saw 3,869 fatalities, or 84% of China's total. 

 

