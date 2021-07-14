China says it strongly opposes US position on South China sea

China said on Wednesday that it had expressed strong opposition to what it called the United States' wrong position, after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington rejected "unlawful" maritime claims in the South China Sea.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land
Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed
A season of the inspiring and the ugly
A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact
To track elephants, experts keep an ear to the ground
Courteney, Britney and LGBTQ history: 6 Emmys takeaways
Learning basic Kannada the immersive, fun Clubhouse way