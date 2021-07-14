China opposes US position on South China sea

China says it strongly opposes US position on South China sea

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jul 14 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 14:50 ist
Chinese President Xi Jinping. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

China said on Wednesday that it had expressed strong opposition to what it called the United States' wrong position, after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington rejected "unlawful" maritime claims in the South China Sea.

South China Sea
China
United States

